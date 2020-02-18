Watseka firefighters were honored recently at the department’s annual banquet.
The events was Feb. 1 at the Watseka Elks.
“It’s just a chance to recognize the guys for the work they do throughout the year,” said Chief Tim Ketchum.
Several firefighters received honors. Service awards went to Tom Sandeno, five years; and John Marshino, Greg DeVries and Ryan Bell, 15 years.
Dakota Schroeder, Jackie LeSage and Christ Thibaut were recognized for their completion of academy training. They each received their academy badge. LeSage was also honored for receiving the Clark-Rutledge Firemanship Award while at the academy.
Thibaut, Hayden Peters and Drew Douglas were honored for earning the EMT Basic training. DeVries was honored for earning the Advanced Firefighter training.
Firefighters are also recognized for the in-house training they complete as well as call responses.
Taking part in the most in-house training at Station 2 was Dakota Schroeder. Taking part in the most in-house training at State 1 was Hayden Peters.
“This is showing up each Tuesday night for the training we do here in-house,” Ketchum said.
The department had 132 calls in 2019. Peters went to the most calls from Station 1. Mark Clifton went to the most calls from Station 2.
Several city officials and other dignitaries were also present. Ketchum said Mayor John Allhands, aldermen Dave Mayotte, Don Miller and Darrin Rushbrook were present, along with city administrative assistant Cathy Kosik.
Rushbrook administered the oath to five new firefighters and Miller presented them with their badges. Those new firefighters are Jacob Barlow, Rusty Kuhlmann, Dakota Schroeder, Christ Thibaut and Jon Witzman.
Ketchum said Sandeno is the president of the firefighters association this year. That group completed several projects this year, he said.
“The first one is getting the pop machine out here (at Station 1),” Ketchum said. “All that money is just a little fundraiser for the association. It’s pretty well used. There’s been a lot of public who use it, which is great.
“We also did another project,” Ketchum said. “This year we replaced every light that we have.” That includes any light the department uses, such as portable scene lighting that can be used at different calls. In all, $6,000 in lights were replaced, he said. Some are small lights that can be set on a table and used or larger lights. He said some of the money came from the city and some of it came from a donation from a firefighter friend Frances Dearth.
Dearth is from Danville and his father was on the Watseka Fire Department. Ketchum said Dearth wanted to make a contribution to the department. Dearth was at the banquet and he was recognized for his contributions. He has made a cash donation. He also donated clothes and school supplies to a student who had lost a lot during the last flood. Ketchum said Dearth also donated two pallets of bottled water — one that was to go to an organization the firefighters chose and the other pallet was for the firefighters themselves to have to use during calls.
“We gave him a plaque and recognized him just to thank him for service to us and his friendship with us,” Ketchum said. “He just wants to help the area he grew up in.”
The department also had a moment of silence for two firefighters lost last year: Michael Memenga and Braeden Seabert.
“And as a tradition, the officers serve the firefighters and their families first,” Ketchum said. Nick Peters is deputy chief, Jason Howe is a captain, Ken Baier is a lieutenant, Duane Brose is a lieutenant and Ryan Bell is a lieutenant.