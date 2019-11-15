Firefighters extinguished a car fire early Friday afternoon in Watseka.
Watseka Assistant Fire Chief Nick Peters said firefighters were called to 414 W. Walnut St., at 1:13 p.m..
The car was in the parking lot of Sleepy’s Auto Sales, but was a private vehicle not associated at that location.
The car was owned by Tracy L. Martin and was a total loss, Peters said. It was being driven by Tyson Gass at the time of the fire. A mechanical malfunction is thought to be the cause. Gass told officials he was driving the vehicle when it started to overheat. He pulled into the parking lot and the car caught fire.
No one was injured during the incident.