Three Watseka firefighters recently completely training through a new blended program.
Jacke LeSage, Dakota Schroeder and Chris Thibaut completed the basic operations firefighter course at at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign. The training was made possible through a grant from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“The basic operations firefighter is basically the starting standard for firefighters,” said Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum.
“That’s the very first certification that they want anyone to get,” he said. “It’s definitely a competency of all firefighting skills. It’s the first step that everybody has to go through.
“The traditional academy where firefighters would learn these skills is seven weeks, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to when you are done,” he said. “It just doesn’t work for volunteers; and when 80 percent of the state is volunteer firefighters they had to come up with another way of doing it.”
This academy is one of the top three fire training institutes in the country, Ketchum said. “There’s one in Maryland, this one and New Mexico or California that has the other one.”
The blended class combines online training with hands on training.
“Everything that someone would learn in a classroom we did online,” LeSage said. “All the book work. We had chats weekly, usually with a leader in the field of what we were discussing. We had homework; all those sorts of things just like a regularly online class. But, every other weekend we would go down for Saturday and Sunday for practical trainings.
“So that practical training that typically you would get in a seven-week academy Monday through Friday, we got in two days every other weekend for 18 weeks, so nine weeks we went down there.”
The class started with orientation Aug. 10. Graduation was Dec. 13.
Schroeder said there are so many topics they learned about during the training. Building construction, ventilation, learning how to size up a building, team building and many other topics were discussed and emphasized.
Ketchum said, “Basically its everything we do at a very basic level.” Things like learning how to determine what the water supply is for an area are important for firefighting. He noted that building construction is a very important topic right now. LeSage said that helps firefighters know how a fire could react and how the firefighters can best combat it.
“Understanding what kind of building you are going into is incredibly important,” Ketchum said. LeSage noted that it is also important to have that information so that firefighters can determine if the building is even safe to enter.
Schroeder said there was a “streetscape” practical class that allowed them to work in teams and work an area that was simulated to be like a strip mall. That class was the last weekend.
“They took all the stuff we learned in the 18 weeks and let us go,” he said. “If we had done something they didn’t like they would let us know, but basically we were doing it ourselves and they would tell us about it afterward.”
During the practical weekends there were 44 firefighters taking part in the trainings. They came from as far north as Cherry Valley and as far south as Zeigler, which is near Missouri.
LeSage and Schroeder said they want to help their community, which is why they wanted to join the fire department.
“I wanted to do something good,” she said. “I work a desk job 8-5. I want to do something to help people and make a difference. I saw the ad and jumped on it.”
Schroeder’s dad, Larry, was a firefighter, so he grew up hearing about firefighting and seeing his dad do it. “He’s a legacy,” LeSage said.
“It’s what I wanted to do,” Schroeder said.
LeSage works at Edward Jones and is the mother of seven children.
She said when she started with the fire department “I couldn’t tell you the difference between two tools. I was as green as they come. I knew nothing.”
She has been a member of the fire department for two-and-a-half years. “You can never have too much training,” she said. “When they offered this I kind of jumped all over it and ran with it. I want to be the most help I can be.”
The department trains regularly anyway. “The trainings we have here were a huge help going in to this. There were students that never had even put a ladder up before. Having that extra background definitely helped. I was able to catch on quickly.”
Schroeder grew up in Watseka and graduated from Watseka Community High School in 2018. When he’s not firefighting he helps part-time with a lawn care business and also helps the road commissioner. He was the youngest firefighter at the academy.
LeSage received a surprise on graduation day. She was given the Clark-Rutledge Firemanship Award. It is named for two firefighters, Jack Rutledge and David Clark. The award is for “mastery of basic firefighting skills on par or above performance levels of his/her peers”. The criteria include: positive attitude, firefighting skills, technical skills, social skills, ethics, behavior, leadership skills, unselfishness, dependability, enthusiasm, initiative, and number of performance evaluations passed on the first attempt.
Students who receives this award have been agreed upon by the instructors, program manager and assistant director of firefighting programs and that they believe this student has the leadership traits necessary to be “highly successful in the fire service”.
LeSage said she had no idea that she was receiving the award.
Schroeder and LeSage said they knew they would be putting in a lot of time for the classes. “Starting week one we expected it to be a lot of time where there wouldn’t be much family time or things like that,” Schroeder said. “We had homework that had to be done, so you had to do it. You had from Monday to Sunday to get it done.”
Le Sage the orientation was Aug. 10 and the first week’s assignments were due Aug. 17.
“A lot of those were hard when you are working and having to get them done,” Schroeder said, noting that they also had the chats to do as well. The chats are like an online virtual class that is about two hours in length. Eight to 10 hours a week, or more, were spent on coursework, not including the practicals.
Schroeder said, too, that the assignments were based on the firefighter’s department. They had to spend a lot of time at the fire station, because what was at the station is what the courses were focusing on.
“That’s one of my favorite parts about this class,” LeSage said. “If you take a traditional seven week academy, it’s based around giving you the knowledge and the tools you need to take it back to a career department. A lot of these academy students are being paid for by a sponsoring department so they can get hired on. So they are not learning about that specific department. They are learning the basic knowledge. With us it’s nice. We were able to tie everything, almost every week’s assignment was tied back into something with our department: where our ropes were, where our forcible entry tools were, what kind of ladders we had on our trucks, what kind of hose lays we had on our trucks. It was specifically geared to our department and learning our department tools. I learned so much about what we have.”
The firefighters said they are willing to put in the 18 weeks of work to be the best they can be. In doing so, they both said, they are doing what they can to help the community.
Schroeder said, too, that the class brought him out and helped him with his communication skills. When he went to Champaign for the practicals, he knew very few people, but by the end of the 18 weeks he knew everyone and built lasting friendships and brotherhood/sisterhood.
Working with other departments is always important, and Schroeder said that they learned how to work with people the don’t know very well, to emphasize strengthening those communication skills.
Ketchum said, “I think the program is crucial. Most volunteer fire departments don’t have the time (to teach the skills). It’s 270 hours. Most places don’t have the resources.” The last academy the department did locally was about a year long. “To have this 60 miles away and be able to take advantage of it is unreal,” he said.
“I appreciate what these guys do. They don’t get paid to go do this,” he said. The grant paid for their lodging and the academy fee.
“On average, our firemen, if they show up quite a bit, they might make $2,500 a year; and yet they take time for 18 weeks to go down and learn all this stuff, because they want to. I can’t force them. I want them to. I want them to be educated, but I can’t force them to. They brought it to me and said ‘hey, we want to go do this’.”
Ketchum said the firefighters handled themselves well and represented their fire department and area well. “We’ve got good people who are helping the community,” he said.
This class can lead into the next class. A hazardous materials class is next and then a few more classes for an advanced technician firefighter. They can also take a class to become an instructor, plus there are fire officer classes that they can take.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Ketchum said.