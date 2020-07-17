Fire investigators were in Watseka Friday afternoon at the scene of a house fire earlier that morning.
Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office were at 494 E. Ash St., in Watseka, where firefighters had been called at 12:34 a.m. earlier in the day to fight that fire.
Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said the fire began in a bedroom in the back of the house. “Fire primarily was continued to that room and the adjacent bathroom,” he said.
There was smoke damage throughout the house, he said.
The house is owned by James Lamphear, Ketchum said, thought no one was living in the house at the time.
Ketchum said it could be a few days before the state fire marshal report is finished on cause.
Firefighters were on scene until 3:16 a.m. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box level was called for mutual aid. Responding were Milford, Woodland, Crescent, Martinton and Riverside Ambulance.