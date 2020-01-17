The Watseka Family Festival Board of Directors has been busy planning some fundraising events to support the festival.
Events are planned for Memorial Weekend and Fourth of July that will financially help support the festival, which is in August this year.
“We appreciate all of the positive feedback on last years festival and plan to blow you away with what we have in store this year,” said board member Jason Cahoe. “So these are a few fun things coming up to help us raise money to make the festival bigger and better.
“We are planning a Watseka town wide golf cart (or car) scavenger Hunt,” he said. This is planned for May 24 with a rain day of May 25 set.
“This would be a four-person team and would get a list of ‘clues’ of landmarks throughout Watseka. As you find the landmarks just shoot a selfie,” he said, noting that details and sign up sheets will be coming soon.
On the Fourth of July weekend the group is planning the Walnut Street Dance.
The city’s fireworks will be on Sunday, July 5, this year. “With the fireworks being on Sunday, we will be having a parking lot dance and beverage garden from 8-11 p.m. July 4,” he said.
Mary Jones of Traditions is going to be running the beverage garden for this event, which will be in the First Trust parking lot.
“We have booked The Little Giants band,” he said. “These guys played at the 2019 festival and were awesome. They play rock and pop hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. We are currently trying to book a BBQ truck to have food at the event as well.
“We would be interested in coordinating with some other organizations that would like tp provide some entertainment or another event for the Fourth of July.”
Cahoe said anyone who would like to help or needs an idea of what a group or organization can do can call him at 815-383-4194.
Proceeds from these events will go toward the Watseka Family Festival, which is the weekend of Aug. 28. Cahoe said there are still some plans being finalized for that event and more information about it will be coming in the future.