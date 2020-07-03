The Watseka Farmers Market will be available every Saturday from July 4 through September.
Yamei Rohlfs of Watseka is in charge of the vendors, of which there will be 11 on July 4.
She and Sonia Bradley have joined together to offer the market at 121 W. Walnut St., which is the parking lot between the Watseka Post Office and the old restaurant building.
The vendors will offer a variety of items for sale, such as fruits and vegetables, honey, baked goods and fresh smoothies. There will be food trucks and entertainment also.
Rohlfs, who grew up in China, has lived here for seven years. She said she loves the Watseka community and wanted to give back.
“I was talking with the mayor (John Allhands) and told him my idea,” she said. Soon after, she said she heard from the mayor about someone else who had the same idea, and she and Bradley soon were working together to get the market started.
Rohlfs has worked as a health coach and had a health coaching business for a number of years. She said she realizes that an endeavor like the farmers market is something that is needed in the area.
The market will give people a place to go and be outdoors, she said.
But Rohlfs isn’t stopping there. She said she has talked with Allhands and others about some of her other idea. She would like to see some of the empty buildings in town filled with items from local people who make local crafts, sell local honey, possibly start a little cafe or a wine and craft area. She also is looking at how a community garden can come to fruition.
As she works on those ideas, she and Bradley are still getting the farmers market going. Rohlfs said while there will be 11 vendors July 4, they have room for more. Those who would like to be a vendor may contact her at 815-549-2657 or email her at lily199060@gmail.com.
Rohlfs also encourages people to get involved and volunteer. She said volunteering isn’t just helping out and not getting paid. She encourages people to think about what they are interested in and what they have a talent for and acting on it to contribute to the community. She used her own example of the farmers market idea, saying she had the idea, talked to the mayor who got her in touch with Bradley, and the idea is growing.
“Everybody can do something small,” she said.
“I’m a big believer in community,” she said, encouraging people to visit the farmers market and see what the vendors have to offer.