The winners of the Toddler Olympics event during the Watseka Family Festival have been announced.
There were 39 participants and more than 150 people attending the events. Volunteers including members of the Modern Woodmen chapter, youth groups and other individuals.
Winners include:
Crawling: Aric Wilson Jr., first; John Zumwalt, second; Devuen Hopper, third.
Shot put, ages 1-2: Rowena Raymond, first; Hayden West, second, Jaxton Cavseley, third.
Shot put, ages 2-3: Holden Mense, first; Aiden Bell, second; Sebastian Milligan, third.
Shot put, ages 3-4: Michael Barnard, first; Jase Parsons, second; Dannie Depatis, third.
Carrying a ball, ages 1-2: Hayden West, first; Jameson Harris, second; Reilynn Villagomez, third.
Carrying a ball,m ages 2-3: Sebastian Milligan, first; Rowena Raymond, second; Jaxson Crouch, third.
Kickball, ages 2-3: Lani Merrill, first, Aiden Bell, second, Corbin Walton, third.
Kickball, ages 3-4: Jase Parsons, first; Dax Harris, second; Corbin Walton, third.
Kickball, age 4: Jude Hankey, first; Blake VanHolven, second.
50-yard dash, ages 1-2: Cecelia Wilson, first; Sebastian Gibson, second; Jaxson Carsley, third.
50-yard dash, ages 2-3: Davidsen Zummallen, first; Dax Harris, second; Jude Hankey, third.
50-yard dash, ages 3-4: Dannie Depatis, first; unknown, second; Dax Harris, third.
Obstacle Course, ages 1-2: Rowena Raymond, first; Cecelia Wilson, second; Moses Wittenborn, third.
Obstacle Course, ages 2-3: Lanie Merrill, first; Ella Baier, second; Jude Hankey, third.
Obstacle Course, ages 3-4: Dax Harris, first; Amelia Cartell, second; Michael Barnard, third.