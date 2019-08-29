The Watseka City Council has opted to take a second look at the bond and the building being planned for the city water department.
Earlier this month the council approved $3 million in general obligation bonds, which would be used to take back the city’s water department in house and possibly for other infrastructure projects. Currently the city contracts with E.R.H. Enterprises for that service, something that has been done for several years. The council has voted to take the department back in house at the end of E.R.H.’s contract, which is at the end of the fiscal year, April 30.
In the past couple of years the city has eyed taking the water department back in house.
At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, the issue came up again, this time during discussion about the building proposed to be erected to house the equipment for the water department.
At the Aug. 2 meeting the council approved the bonds, with Alderman Don Miller voting present and everyone else voting to issue the bonds.
At Tuesday’s meeting, there was discussion on whether the building project was getting too big and if the bond amount was too large.
The discussion came with the hiring of Hillside Development as project manager for the project.
“There’s been lots of discussion about this building overall,” said Alderman Dennis Cahoe. “In fact, I think there’s been a lot of discussion that we table this building, just due to cost and strapping taxpayers with another $3 million bond.
“I don’t know if everybody looked at everything, but our first installment of our real estate tax, it went down $12,000 this year. It went down last year. I personally don’t see anything positive coming in to increase that back up,” he said.
He said, too, that the audit showed that the water and sewer funds are just now starting to break even over the last three years. “That’s due to the increase we’ve had in water and sewer rates,” he said.
“We’ve got to continue to do the water and sewer rates, but I don’t think increases are going to offset the taxes that we are going to be losing,” Cahoe said. “I believe that is going to happen for the next two, three, four years. The last estimate given in one of the local papers is that Watseka is down to 4,800 in population. I think we could lose another 150 with this buyout.
“I just think personally that we’re off to a good start in taking this water back. I think it could be a positive thing, but I don’t want to go in debt doing it. I think we need to take a look at this building and really put some thought into it.”
Miller said, “On the water side, I think we need to strongly look at another well on the west side of town. And if not, definitely we nerd to get this main extended down Elm Street. If we have another incident like the big water leak by the old Griswold Feed, 90 percent of Watseka would not have water. All the wells are located over here pumping everything toward the west side of town. There’s no loop, no back up if we have a catastrophe like we had a year ago. I think that should be a higher priority at this point than constructing a building to park trucks in.”
Alderman Mark Garfield asked if the aldermen were wanting to stop the bond.
“What are you saying, Dennis?” he asked.
“I think we need to possibly take a look at stopping it and starting over on the whole project, building and all. We need to talk about it separately. Bond and building,” he said.
Cahoe said the proposal is to also add two bays to the existing building. “If we continue with this new building, that’s going to be a total of nine bays,” he said. “The project down there keeps increasing and we haven’t even started on the equipment list yet. I’m open for thought.”
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked if anyone has seen the final plans for the building. “How can I comment on it if I haven’t seen it?
“Second of all, we have money in that water/sewer fund. If we do away with the bond, and we have to make all these upgrades to the water and wastewater treatment plant and everything else, we’re going to exhaust that entire fund. It’s gone.”
He and Garfield both said that if there should happen to be an emergency that would come up then there would be an issue with having enough money to fix the problem.
“I’m not saying let’s throw the bond in the waste basket, but I’m saying let’s take a look at it,” Cahoe said.
Garfield asked if some are wanting it to be scaled back and Cahoe said he is always in favor of doing business locally. The city had approved Bernardi Securities for the bond.
Miller said he believes there should be a priority list made and that the top items on the list should be done first. He said a new well on the west side should be a priority. What work will have to be done at the wastewater treatment plant is also still not known, he said.
Garfield said fixing the things that need to be fixed was number one priority.
City attorney Joe Cainkar said he was just hearing that there was some concern about the bonds. “We are in the process of being rated,” he said. “You can decrease the amount you borrow. You can stop it.” He did caution the aldermen about changing bonding agents at this point. “It doesn’t affect me at all,” he said. “When you start going out for bid with people and they do, in good faith, submit bids to you and then you go back on them, it’s not good for the city. It’s not good for your reputation moving forward.”
Garfield said that if the issue is going to be revisited he would like to have a special finance and special public works committee meeting.
Bob Tincher, of Hillside Development, said he has been working with public works director Marvin DeLahr and the architect, and the drawings are not completed yet.
Alderman Benny Marcier asked how the building size and design were determined.
Garfield said that DeLahr had come up with the initial design “based on what we thought at the time and the space we were working with down there. Then it went to the next step and it went to the architect.”
Marcier said it wasn’t that long ago that the city had water and sewer and pubic works in the existing buildings. “I can’t quite grasp the size of the new building either,” he said.
Garfield said there is one building that is to be eliminated because it opens onto railroad property. “At any given time they could put a fence across there,” he said, noting that it would make the city have to rebuild a building anyway.
Garfield said, too, that he wanted to make sure that Watseka was prepared for the next 10 to 20 years “with possible expansion and updates down the road.” He said that was part of DeLahr’s “marching orders”.
Alderman Dave Mayotte said when the project started it was thought the whole thing would cost $500,000 or $600,000 but now the building is looking at more than $1 million.
“I don’t have a problem with the bond,” Mayotte said. “We have a lot of projects.”
Rushbrook reiterated, “We haven’t been presented with the cost of the building.”
The aldermen agreed to re-evaluate the project after DeLahr returns from vacation, and that the architect should hold off on the building plans. They also will be looking at the equipment list for the water department and other pertinent information.