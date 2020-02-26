The Watseka City Council is considering an ordinance that would require businesses to obtain a business license from the city.
The issue was tabled at Tuesday night’s full council meeting. Some aldermen said they would like more time to look at the ordinance and get more information about it. The issue will next be discussed at the March code enforcement committee meeting.
Starting fee for the business license would be $75 for those businesses that don’t have a business establishment in the city and for those businesses that are from 1 to 1,500 square feet. The license fee increases per floor area in square feet from that point.
Mayor John Allhands said a company from the Chicago area has purchased the Watseka Motel. At that time, he said, was when the business license issue came about.
“We had a big purchase over here,” he said of that sale. “They were gracious enough to let Eric (Brandt, building inspector) in, but we could get somebody who bucks the system. There is an inspection element on this. You heard Joe (Cainkar, city attorney) it’s going to pay for those inspections, doing the fees associated with the licensing and stuff. It gives a little more on the enforcement side, too.
“To me, that’s what everybody is talking about, more enforcement,” he said. “When some of the people who don’t always want to conform to proper behavior, which could patrons, if something happens,we have more enforcement.”
Anyone who has an license already from the state to do business is exempt, he said. There are some businesses that are out of the city’s jurisdiction for issuing licenses. The exempt list includes: architectural practice, athletic trainer, attorney practice, barber and cosmetologist, certified shorthand reporter, clinical psychologist, clinical social worker, crematories, dental practice, detectives, detective agencies and locksmiths, environmental health practitioner, home inspector, insurance broker, land surveyor, medical practice, marriage and family therapist, nursing and nursing home administrators, occupational therapist, optometric practice, petroleum equipment contractor, pharmacy practice, physical therapist, physician assistant, plumber and irrigation contractor, podiatry practice, professional or clinical professional counselor, professional engineer, public accountant, real estate appraiser, real estate broker or salesperson, shorthand reporters, speech pathologist, structural engineer and veterinary practice.
Ordinance 2562 states that each business “located in or carrying on activities in the city affects the physical and economic well-being of the city, which necessitates special services in the form of fire, health, sanitation, building and police inspections and services.
“The provisions of this article are designed to promote, protect and safeguard the public health, safety and welfare by enabling the city to provide those public services to business establishments and to account for those businesses engaged in commerce with in the city.”
The ordinance goes on to say that it is the “responsibility of every business owner to know whether or not a business license is required to lawfully operate in the city.”
Charitable organizations registered with the Illinois Attorney General under the Solicitation for Charity Act, 225 ILCS 460/0.01 are not required to have a business license, it says.
Businesses will be required to apply for the business license, which will be active from May 1 to April 30 each year.
Once the business license has been applied for, the city clerk will refer the application to the proper officers to make investigations or inspections within 48 hours of the time of the receipt of the application. Those officers who make the investigation or inspection will make a report to the city clerk and indicate on that report whether or not the application is approved or disapproved. This must be done within 10 days of receiving the businesses license application from the business.
The city clerk will then inform the mayor if the application has been approved or not. If it has, the license will be signed by the mayor and issued to the licensee. If it is not, there is an appeal process the business can follow.
The ordinance goes on to state that a business license is subject to suspension or revocation in whole or in part. There is a hearing process also provided through the ordinance.
During the meeting, Allhands said with the hotel being bought, he and Cainkar were talking about the fact that the city does not have business licenses. Cainkar, who was participating in the meeting via telephone, said most cities have business licenses that are issued.
“The odd thing when I was going through your code is you have a few businesses that are licensed. And if you noticed the code provisions that are in this ordinance are not all that different from what actually are in the code currently, except that we are putting in that all businesses are to be licensed,” Cainkar said. “There are exceptions of course where you just don’t have the authority to license those businesses.
“This is more or less, everybody pays. It’s based on square footage because it’s all about inspections of the business and making sure they are safe for the public to go into,” he said. “Ninety-five to 100 percent of all municipalities have business licenses for all types of businesses as a way to kind of keep track of them and make sure they are safe.”
Alderman Mark Garfield asked if this is for new businesses or for all businesses. Cainkar said it would be for all businesses.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said he would like to have time to read the information provided. “I would like to take a month to digest this and find more questions to get answers to,” he said. The council agreed to discuss at next months’ code enforcement meeting.