A domestic call in Watseka Sunday led to one person being arrested and another being treated for injuries.
According to Watseka Police reports, police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth at 4:50 a.m. April 19.
Upon arrival, officers found a male subject had been struck in the head with a baseball bat and was covered in blood.
Police called Riverside Ambulance personnel to the scene. Once the victim was attended to, police arrested Bobby J. Moss Jr., 19. Moss was charged with aggravated domestic battery and was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Moss was before Judge Michael C. Sabol April 20, according to judici.com. Moss was to be released on $3,000 bond and to have no contact with the victim for 72 hours.
The case was continued to 9 a.m. May 19 for appearance of counsel.