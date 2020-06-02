The Watseka branch of the Illinois Secretary of State’s office opened June 2, along with the other branches in the state.
Early morning the line was very long as people waited to get in to the building.
Secretary of State Jesse White announced expanded hours in a press release sent late last week.
All driver service facilities statewide outside of the Chicago metro area opened June 2.
Hours of operation at 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wedneseday through Friday and 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
According to the information provided, until July 31, the facilities will only serve new drivers, most of whom are 16-year-old driver applicants; customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards; and vehicle transactions.
According to the press release, customers and Secretary of State employees will be required to wear face masks. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time. For drive tests, employees will wear a face mask and a face shield due to the close proximity with the customer inside the vehicle. Customers will be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the drive test.
White is still encouraging people to use the online services as much at possible at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of the online services include renewing a vehicle registration, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract, and renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program.
White has extended expiration dates by at least 90 days after the governor’s June 1 disaster proclamation executive order ends. “This extension will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid and will help alleviate the initial rush of customers visiting the reopened facilities,” reads the information provided.
The federal government REAL ID deadline has also been extended, now set for Oct. 1, 2021. “White had petitioned the federal government for this extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the press release. “People with valid U.S. passports are encouraged to consider delaying their visit to a facility to apply for a REAL ID until their driver’s license is near its expiration date.”
Since March 17, through online services, the office has issued more than 775,000 vehicle registration stickers, 350,000 titles and 200,000 driver’s licenses/IDs