The Watseka City Council later this month will consider funds for a new building at the Public Works facility.
At Tuesday’s public works committee meeting, the aldermen approved the purchase of the the building, which will cost $472,662.51.
The aldermen have said in past meetings that the building will be used as the city moves forward to take the water and wastewater treatment plant system operations back in house. Those services are currently managed by E.R.H. Enteprises.
Bob Tincher of Hillside Development Group talked to the aldermen about the bids. He said he tried to cut costs where he could to keep the price down as much as possible. The committee approved the purchase 9-0.
Public Works Director Marvin DeLahr told the committee that the small metal building on the property is scheduled to be moved next week. His crews installed the sanitary sewer at the proposed building location on the property. “We have installed about 75 percent of the new storm sewer,” he said. Micro-Comis boring conduits for the new electrical ones.
DeLahr also told the committee that his crews assembled the playground equipment at Hubbard Park and most of the playground equipment at Kay Park. “We will need to complete the assembly, the dirt work, and the mulch before spring,” he said.
The crews have also started erecting the new pavilion at Peters Park. The columns, trusses and purlins have been put up and installation of the roof panels will be next
The playground equipment and pavilion are replacing equipment that was damaged in a storm last summer.
DeLahr said he is getting costs for three sewer lining projects.
“The first is a 24-inch sanitary sewer line that runs from the intersection of Second and Locust to the west under the Union Pacific railroad tracks and over to the Mulberry lift station,” he said. “
“The second is a 12-inch sanitary sewer line on East Elm Street from North Sixth Street to North Eighth Street. The last one is a storm sewer line on South Fifth Street that runs about 1,200 feet north from the intersection of East Fairman Street. I met with a rep from a company that does by-pass pumping last week. This will need to be done to line the sewer at Second and Locust because of the railroad.”
In another matter, Alderman Dennis Cahoe mentioned that there was discussion about the hard surface ordinance. At a recent meeting, the ordinance was discussed, with talk centering on whether or not it is being enforced and the costs associated with it.
Cahoe said, “I think we ought to take our present ordinance and tear it up and throw it in the waste basket. With all new construction we keep it where it was before and any existing, if people want to buy a property, we leave it alone. The ordinance is not being enforced. I can think of three or four close by here that’s not gone by the rules and there’s really no sense in having it anymore.”
Mayor John Allhands clarified, “New construction?”
“New construction we keep in place,” Cahoe said.
Allhands said, “That’s what I’ve said, if we don’t like it then we change the law.”
Cahoe said he believes that the ordinance should keep in place the requirement that a hard surface must be in place from the highway in so far, with the council determining how far in that would be.
DeLahr said prior practice and prior enforcement will be of issue. “There’s going to be some people who were held to a standard by an ordinance and then you change it. To me the only fair thing is to change it, because if you don’t, you have to enforce it,” he said.
Cahoe said he doesn’t want to see an existing business to see that as a hurdle where they have to leave town.
“If a company wants to come in and build a new building, whatever it is, restaurant, gas station, whatever, then the ordinance takes effect,” he said. Most businesses would plan on having to do that with new construction, he said.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said, “You have a business telling you they are going to leave town in we are going to enforce it?”
“I don’t want it to be a deal breaker on somebody who wants to buy something. Some of these hard surface parking lots are big money,” Cahoe said.
Allhands said when he did research on it, communities to the north had hard surface requirements. Communities south of Kankakee seemed to not have as many such requirements, he said.
Cahoe said city attorney Joe Cainkar will have to rework the ordinance. Most all aldermen agreed that the changes need to be made.