Watseka High School Drama Department will present An Act Of Piracy by Patrick Derksen at the Watseka Theatre at 7 p.m. March 20 and March 21.
According to information provided, the storyline is: Arrr! Lord Cranbury’s traveling company of scallywag actors just can’t seem to get their big break! Could it be because some of them don’t bother to learn their lines? Or suffer from terrible stage fright? Certainly, it’s not because demanding diva Vivian Thatcher keeps changing the play to suit her mood, is it?
Realizing the troupe’s in need of radical revitalizing, Cranbury decides to buy a ship and set sail with his thespian crew. After all, if they are going to do a play about pirates, they should experience the real thing! (It’s method acting, after all!) But the ocean is no place for landlubbers: Captain Reagan O’Flynn doesn’t take kindly to other buccaneers in her territory. And the French naval commander, Capitaine Haute-Valois, just happens to be hunting for pirates to bring to justice. But worst of all is the mysterious Murdock, who takes no prisoners in his quest to conquer the high seas. Can the rag-tag group of pedestrian players find their sea-legs in time to avoid Davy Jones’s locker? All aboard, mateys!
The play will be directed by Erik Parmenter and Kathryn Lindsey. Tickets will be available beginning Feb. 1 at the WCHS Main Office. Tickets will also be available at the door but for a couple of dollars more.
Cast members for An Act Of Piracy are: Morgan Suver as Joanna Huxley; Peyton Anderson as Robert Huxley; Carolyn Dickte as Susan Tanner; Dolly Murray as Lavinia Tanner; Evie Berg as Frederica Gallant; Brandon Adams as Lord Cecil Cranbury; Anna Parmenter as Vivian Thatcher; Kat Torbet as Agnes Mills; Clay Dorsey as Alan Benedict; Emily Crosswell as Ruth Avery; Kirstyn Todd as Becky O’Sullivan; Raegan Gooding as Hester Templeton; Michael Warren as Galfred; Joe Fegan as Morris; Mitchell Galyen as Dirk Patrick; Megan Schippert as Jan Fletcher; Ethan Shay as Valois; Kade Murray as Jasper; Zach Hickman as Charles; Baylor Cluver as Reagan O’Flynn; Emma Donaldson as Kelly; Bella Yarneau as Jackie; Haydn Courville as Chance; Ethan LaBelle as Frank; and Zakk Clark, Jacob Howaniec, Jackie Lynch, Kathleen Malak and Kelsey Gioja as townspeople/Valois crew.