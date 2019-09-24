Homecoming is always a really fun time of year and there is a lot going on at WCHS.
Starting on Sunday, Oct. 6, parents of students will come decorate their lockers, and later in the day students will then decorate their designated hallway to a certain theme.
On Monday, Oct. 7, to kick off the week, the band will lead a tour of the school to see the decorations, then everyone will meet in the gym for the jersey auction of senior fall athletes.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m. is the girls Powder Puff Football game, as well as the homecoming court announcement and pep rally. Thursday, as we are inching closer, the King/Queen elections have begun, and the Warrior Cheerleaders put on “Warrior Games” for the entire school, and the senior court candidates will put on “skits” to try to win over votes.
Finally, on Friday with there being no school, the Warrior football team faces off against Dwight. Make sure not to miss halftime where the Queen and King will be announced.
Last, but not least, is the Red Carpet Homecoming Dance. Freshman through Seniors will get all dressed up for the dance 7-10 p.m. at the unit office. We hope to see you at some of our events.