Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church Fish Fry Preschool Benefit
The Preschool staff are excited to announce that Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church will host a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the church in Watseka.
The meal will be served in the church Fellowship Hall downstairs. The church hall is handicapped accessible via an elevator using the south or the west entrances.The menu includes codfish on a bun, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad and desserts. Carry outs are also available in the education wing. A free will offering will be collected to benefit Calvary's Preschool.
The event also includes a bake sale sponsored by New Hope Lutherans for Life. Call the church at 815-432-4136 for more information.