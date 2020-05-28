The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce planted flowers throughout the downtown recently.
With bright sunny skies, the chamber had help from area volunteers. "Thank you for helping us keep our community beautiful," said Chamber Executive Director Amanda Hibbs.
"A big thank you to the City of Watseka for supplying the flowers. The flowers being planted are coming from The Arc’s Greenhouse located on 700 East Elm Street, Watseka."
The downtown baskets are projects through the Chamber’s Economic Revitalization Committee. For more information on this project, the committee, or any other chamber event, please contact Hibbs at the Chamber office at (815) 432-2416.