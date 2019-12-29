The sign discretely yet directly sends a message to those who pass by.
“#LoveLikeAnthony”.
Each season the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce member businesses provide banners that are displayed from the west side of the city to the east side. The banners are changed each season and businesses have the option of sponsoring one or more throughout the year.
About a year ago there was one available.
Jeff Raboin, a chamber board member and director of DC’s for Stock and Field in Watseka, decided to sponsor that available banner. He knew what the message would be.
# LoveLike Anthony.
Anthony Sheehan was an important part of the Raboin family’s lives in Mattoon, where Jeff grew up and his family still lives.
He was an important part of the Mattoon community, too.
Raboin has been in Watseka for three years, having moved here for his job. During that time he has become involved in a number of community organizations and volunteers in Watseka for events when he can.
“Watseka is my new home,” he said. “I said when I came here I was going to get involved and get myself engrained in the community. Anthony was a huge part of my life and unfortunately the people of Watseka never got the opportunity to meet Anthony, but just his presence, and if someone hears about it that might think about it.
“When the opportunity with the chamber came, I didn’t have a business, but I knew that #LoveLikeAnthony was out there, so I took it,” he said. “I decided I was going to spread the word about Anthony.”
Raboin said he had known Anthony since he was born. The friendship really blossomed after Raboin volunteered at the Special Olympics Family Festival sponsored by Consolidated Communications in Mattoon since about 1985.
“I remember when Anthony was born. He was born with Down Syndrome and had other health issues. His prognosis wasn’t very good. When he was three or four, he got a trach, and when that happened he started growing.
“I ran into Anthony and his family at one of the festivals,” Raboin said. There was suggestion at that time that Raboin might take Anthony to the festival next year. “He was like 10 or 11,” he said. “It was history after that. I took him every year to the family festival. Our friendship grew.”
Raboin’s son Jack was born in 1997. “Jack and Anthony hit it off,” he said. As Jack got older he had his friends would also be protective of Anthony.
“We became a fixture at Special Olympics,” he said. “I had the opportunity to fly him in to Special Olympics in a helicopter a couple of times. We always tried to do something different.”
Anthony always made friends wherever he went. “Not only was Anthony my friend, he was a friend to the community of Mattoon. We all knew Anthony. I think that’s where #LoveLike Anthony came from. Anthony had many health problems, but you would never have known it. Anthony never had a bad day. He was always worried about you. If you coughed or something, he would ask “are you sick?”. He was never worried about himself.
Anthony was known for singing “The Flag Song”, which was what he called “The Star Spangled Banner”. Anthony would sing it at different community events.
“I was blessed to have been touched by him. In a small way, I try to pass on what he taught me,” he said.
Anthony passed away March 4, 2018, but he has left an indelible mark on the Mattoon community and the Raboins.
“He taught us all ‘it’s all about you guys, it’s not about me’,” he said. “I just never heard him complain.”
“I don’t want Watseka to be Mattoon, but I’ve got a little bit of Mattoon here because of #LoveLike Anthony.”
Raboin said while he hasn’t been able to get involved with The Arc of Iroquois County, but he said people served there are also an important part of the community.
“I’m here and Watseka is a second home. Some how, some way, if #LoveLikeAnthony makes somebody think about having a bad day, or the wrong thing and that it’s easier to do the right thing than to just keep passing on (the bad). If someone honked at you and now it made you mad. If we could stop that, some how, some way. That’s where #LoveLikeAnthony is. That’s just the way he was,” he said. Anthony was always the life of any event he attended, he said.
“What would our world be if we all loved like Anthony?” he said.