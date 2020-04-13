A Watseka business has expanded to another building in the city.
Nichols Paint and Fab is now working out of its South Second Street location and has purchased the Watseka Body Shop building on Walnut Street.
Owner Justin Nichols said he has been looking for a building they could use for a while now, as the business has outgrown the South Second Street building.
“I wanted to stay in town,” the Watseka native said. “We had other options but that was not what we wanted to do.”
The purchase of the Watseka Body Shop building, he said, will allow them to have the paint and body work to be done in that building and then the fabricating work to be done at the South Second Street location.
They have already been able to modify both buildings to fit their needs.
The new building has two new employees at that shop, a manager and a helper, he said. “We get paint job calls about every day,” he said, noting that they haven’t had the space and time to do some of that work.
“We’re growing in every way,” he said.
The crew has also worked on a YouTube channel which highlights the custom automotive builds and other work they do. This is a change from the television show “Wrench’d” they had for two years on Motor Trend.
The new show are through Octane TV and can be found on You Tube.
While the television show may not have more episodes in the near future, Nichols said the producers have been in communication with him about it, but nothing has been decided as yet.
The Nichols crew has a large following that grew out of the work they do and the popularity of the television show. Part of the reason for needing more space is because of that popularity and the amount of people who stop by on a regular basis to see where it all happens and to purchase merchandise.
Nichols said the new building on Walnut Street, which is more visible as one drives into town, will be the spot for people to stop and shop.
The building is being painted on the outside. It will be the signature lime green color Nichols fans know. There will also be a neon sign installed to direct people to the Nichols shop.
“It’s going to be a ‘50s feel,” he said.
“We still get four to six people a day stopping by,” Nichols said, noting that people are also still calling wanting to come for a tour. The new building will be able to absorb some of that business, he said.
However, because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the shop, like so many other businesses throughout the world, is closed until the pandemic subsides. “It’s obviously a weird time, “ he said.
Nichols signed to purchase the new building just before the pandemic hit. They decided to carry on with it as they have a backlog of work that they are working on. In spite of the pandemic, Nichols said he and the crew are pleased to be in Watseka and to be expanding and getting the work done.
“It’s good and I’m happy to support the town and the community,” he said.