Area residents are invited to participate in the latest community project from Watseka Rocks.
The organization has started the Scribble Stone Art Project.
The idea was announced by Watseka Rocks member Rhonda Pence as she read a books on the Watseka Public Library Facebook page recently.
Pence, also a library board member, read “
She read from the book, “ Scribble Stones are intended to inspired creativity and spread happiness through collaborative art.
“This is how it works. Find a stone and add some art, a scribble, a splatter or a happiness heart. Then give it away and let someone know that this Scribble Stone makes happiness grow. It’s so very simple and easy to do. Just add some more art and give it away, too,” she read.
Pence said the Watseka Rocks group “likes to add positivity and cheer and put art and make our town feel a little bit more pride. If you walk in the library you will see some of the artwork just outside the door, where we have mural art. Then we also have our own kind of rock scribble art.”
The group invites the community to pick up a stone and decorate it with a “scribble or a splash, write a quote, write a positive note, and then once you get that done, we invite you take it down to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital flag pole. We want to try to make a flag pole of happiness,” she said.
“See how much happiness you can spread and I look forward to seeing your art,” she said.