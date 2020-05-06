The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic has caused people around the world to modify activities this year.
School districts were one of many institutions that had to modify their routines and went to online learning. The pandemic has lingered and governmental executive orders have caused face-to-face of many businesses and schools.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce decided to honor the students at Watseka Community High School this year. Those who are members of the Class of 2020 have had sports seasons, band and choir contests and concerts and other activities canceled.
To provide a little pick-me-up for the students and the community, the chamber decided to provide signs honoring the 61 students in the WCHS Class of 2020. The signs are displayed on the front lawn of the high school.
“We wanted to provide something positive for the students and the community,” said WACC Executive Director Amanda Hibbs.