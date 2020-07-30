As the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates it's 75th year this year, the Times-Republic asked Executive Director Amanda Hibbs some questions about the chamber.
These are her answers:
1. Please describe WACC and its functions.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1945 with the visionof creating a prosperous community. Through your personal service and financial support, we can successfully protect and advance local businessesand organizations.
As an active Chamber member, you will experience a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction in knowing that you are doing your part to share the Chamber's vision with future generations.
Mission Statement: To promote the economic, civic and social well-being of the people in the Watseka area, and conduct activities for the direct or indirect benefit of its members and the larger community.
As a service and action organization, the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce: Provides a venue through which people can take effective action for the progress of the community Helps create opportunities for industrial and commercial growth and seeks improvements in community infrastructure Markets the community to potential businesses, organizations and residents; Serves the community by organizing events that highlight new and existing businesses and organizations and promotes our area to visitors.
2. The Business After Hours is a way for people to network. Talk about the importance of that activity.
Purpose
1. Provide members an opportunity to promote their organization 2. Provide networking opportunities and social interaction for members 3. Provide positive publicity for the chamber.
This is a great networking opportunity to learn more about the chamber, other chamber members and to know what is going on.
3. WACC is turning 75 this year. Are there events planned this year?
Events were planned but due to COVID-19 we had to cancel. We do have our annual golf outing set for Friday, September 18th at Shewami Country Club we are seeking golfers, hole sponsors, & prize sponsors. We are hoping by the fall we can continue with our 75 year celebration.
4. What can business people, residents and others do to support the chamber and the area business community?
Get involved, participate in our events, volunteers are always welcome and most importantly shopping locally and supporting our local community.
5. What else would you like the community to know about WACC?
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is about you and the place you live, work and play. Our mission is first and foremost about fostering and maintaining a vibrant climate for business to grow and be successful. Your support through your membership dues and time given to assist in many of the activities sponsored by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce has been greatly appreciated by everyone in our community.