The Watseka City Council Tuesday night approved $3 million in general obligation bonds.
This is to help fund the city taking back the water department in house.
Before the vote, Mayor John Allhands asked aldermen for their thoughts.
“I still question whether or not we need the $3 million,” Alderman Don Miller said. “We’ve got to pay the interest back, which makes it about $4 million by the time you get done with it over a 20 year period. I was hoping there was a little easier way to start this or a slower way to get into it without that much cost. We are paying on two other bonds that I see.”
Alderman Mark Garfield said he doesn’t take the city’s debt load lightly.
“I will say this, we need to start moving forward on this,” he said. Other aldermen said they need to get the project started.
Miller voted present on the motion, with the rest of the aldermen voting to issue the bonds.
In another matter, the council approved $35,440.23 to Freeman General Contracting to repair the roof on the wastewater treatment plant. That motion was approved 8-0.
The council also approved building a building to include the water department at the public works facility. The motion passed 6-2 with Mayotte and Miller voting no.
The council also approved replacing seven hydrants and removing four hydrants at a cost of $5,500 each. That motion was approved 8-0.
The council also approved extending the water mains from Belmont Avenue north to Lincoln Avenue. That motion includes replacing it with eight-inch main. The motion was approved 8-0.
In another matter, Allhands said the city has received about eight resumes for the building inspector position left by the retirement of Thom Webster.
He asked the council members to review the resumes and that interviews would be starting soon.
Allhands said an agreement has been worked out between the union and the city to allow officer Bill Stanley to work part-time on code enforcement issues. He said that does not interfere with his police duties.
He said, too, that as of Aug. 31, Bob Harwood will be stepping back from overseeing the mitigation grant. Allhands asked if the council considers the building inspector position as a full-time position.
He said it is possible that if the city found the right person the building inspector job and mitigation coordinator can be combined.
Garfield said he believes there is enough work for a building inspector. “I don’t want to bring in someone who has zero experience,” he said. “I think time management is going to be the big thing in undertaking both of those.”
All agreed that they would have to find the right person. “Both of those are such unique type jobs. We might have to find the skills as far as construction and mold them into that building inspector,” he said. “The mitigation grant is more organizational skills, making sure that appraises get off to the state. The state handles a lot of that.”
Mayotte said the mitigation grant and the building inspector part could be full time. The code part takes a lot of time, he said, especially with phone calls.
Allhands said, too, that the mitigation grant part would last two to four years and is not an endless set of job duties.
Allhands said Harwood has the mitigation grant paperwork in good order and arranged for whomever takes it over. Allhands said he would contact Robinson Engineering, the city’s engineering firm, to see if they could give some direction.
In another matter, the council agreed that the city should only burn at the yard waste facility as per the city’s ordinance, which is the first weekend of the month.
Aldermen have said in the past that they have had complaints from residents about the burning that goes on at the facility and then wafts into town. Burning has gone on more often at the facility because of the amount of debris that is there, Allhands said.
“I don’t see in a normal time frame that we can’t burn on burn weekends,” Mayotte said. ”Unless there’s a storm and then we have to put out and publicize it that we have an issue to get rid of stuff, but then we have to keep it under control if the wind does switch we can at least try to control it.”