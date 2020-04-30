The Watseka Family Festival is still on for the last weekend in August.
Many gatherings are being canceled because of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers reported to the Watseka City Council Tuesday night.
“We’re still planning on having our festival,” she said.
She asked that the council give a budget of up to $550 so they can get some items they need purchased. Of note, she said, is that they need two two-way radios to use at the gates.
The council approved the expenditures 7-0, with Alderman Dave Mayotte absent.
Ulfers said, too, the committee has been talking to the entertainment and carnival owners about what to do in case the festival has to be canceled because of the pandemic.
“Everybody’s still on board for August,” she said. “If something happens and we’re not able to have a lot of people in one place (because of social distancing guidelines), my understanding is the money we put down for the entertainer and the stage we will get back.”
As of right now, the festival is schedule for Aug. 27-30. Many activities are planned for the weekend, including food vendors, a carnival, kids games, face painting, a bags tournament, a petting zoo, raffles, a petting zoo, a car show and entertainment.
The band Holley Drive and the Rock America Band are scheduled to perform August. 28.
The Nick Lynch Band is scheduled to perform Aug. 29, before the headline act Neal McCoy performs.
The Aug. 30 entertainment includes an Elvis impersonator.
Ulfers said the committee will continue to work on planning for the festival as though it is going to be conducted.
In another celebration matter, the council also approved donating $2,500 to the Knights of Columbus for fireworks. The fireworks have normally been part of July 4 celebrations, which is unclear if such festivities will be conducted yet this year due to the current social distancing in place because of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
It was noted that the fireworks could be part of other celebrations during the year if July 4 celebrations need to be canceled. It was suggested that the fireworks could be part of the Watseka Family Festival event in August if they can’t be set off in July. The donation was approved by the council 7-0.