As has come to be tradition in Watseka, some streets in the city are lined with American flags.
With the upcoming Memorial Day holiday approaching, Alderwoman Monna Ulfers organized a group to get the 4,000 flags out along the main thoroughfares of the city.
Both sides of street on Walnut and Jefferson are lined with the American flags, a tradition that was started about three years ago.
Ulfers said the city is proud to display the flags each year.
There were several groups that helped to get the flags displayed, including the Watseka Community High School soccer team, National Honor Society, local Boy Scouts, members of the Watseka Family Festival Committee, Watseka Fire Department, Watseka Police Department and Watseka Public Works Department.
“They really helped us out,” she said.
The flags will be displayed through the weekend and taken down May 27, she said. If the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, shelter at home and social distancing loosens and the Watseka Family Festival can be conducted in August, she said the flags will be displayed again that weekend, which is Aug. 27. The flags are also planned to be displayed Labor Day weekend.
“We just thought that this was very important this year,” she said. “No matter what, we need some positive action.”