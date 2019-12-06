Watseka aldermen continue to work on ways to enhance the city.
A special meeting Thursday night found the aldermen working again with students from Purdue University. The students have been giving the aldermen ideas on ways to market the city.
Mayor John Allhands said the meeting went well. The group has come up with a theme of “Watseka — a Great Past with a Brighter Future”, but noted “there may be some more thought needed.”
He said, too, that he and Ted Horner came up with the WIN study mission statement from a study that was worked on and shelved from several years ago. He said that the work is continuing and more work, on the theme and the mission statement will be forthcoming.
“There have been some things that have been happening recently here. We had an excellent meeting with the Purdue study group. They are helping us find ways to market ourselves better and communicate better with folks outside and inside the community and to try and bring new businesses to town. They told us how to prospect new businesses. The other thing is economic development as a whole on a smaller city scale. It was a very positive meeting. When I started running for mayor I ran on trying to reinvest in ourselves. I think within the last month we’ve done just that. I was able to push through a facade program where we were able to take $50,000 from the revolving loan fund. This way we can do a match up to $5,000 with businesses that maybe want to make some changes. It doesn’t have to just be $5,000, it can be less than that. I think that’s a positive and that’s not just from railroad tracks to the Fifth Street section of our business district. That’s going from the bridge on north Route 1 to the junction and from junction to junction, Jefferson Street as well as Walnut Avenue, border to border. “With the Purdue study group we worked on several things.
“I’ve been working on this with Bob Strickler and a few other graduates from Watseka probably for about a year now and to bring this to the council and get these meetings underway and to see how they get energized, especially with this last meeting, which was the ending of the study for the Purdue group, it’s a wonderful thing.
“We are thinking about doing an invite in January or February. We’ll start with corporate citizens and have meetings there to get suggestions and see who’s interested in working in a groups, then hopefully it will work into the regular citizenry. All these meetings will be open so anyone can come in. We are looking at doing an old fashioned town hall and brainstorming sessions. I think things are looking positive. We have some other potential businesses we are working with to possibly come to town. I want to wait until we get something a little more solid before we announce anything. We’ve been working really hard. We turned November and December as far as city council in to some good work months. We’ve had some extra meetings where we had to take care of some items and with the facade program and culmination of this Purdue study I think things are looking up for Watseka. To see the new energy within the council last night I think is a wonderful thing”
Allhands said before that meeting he was in Onarga for an Iroquois Economic Development Association meeting.
“I was able to relay that we have completed the purchasing and demoing of our first four houses with the flood mitigation grant,” he said. “I also talked about the police dog and talked about the project on South Fourth Street by the hospital being completed as far as the road and the lift station for the sewer.
“I’ve got a few other things I’m working on with regard to that. The city is undergoing some good positive change. We’ve got a couple of businesses coming in — one is a business coming back into business with construction well underway. O’Reilly Auto Parts is underway with the shell of the building going up.
“There’s some good happening in town and I hope people are realizing that,” he said.