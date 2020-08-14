Watseka aldermen discussed properties that need to be cleaned up in the city at Tuesday’s code enforcement meeting
Code enforcement and building inspector reports were heard from Bill Stanley and Eric Brandt respectively.
Brandt first gave an update on the Gas Depot building, which he said is progressing.
“They’ve been working on it. The concrete contractor has been there almost every day,” Brandt said. “They contracted out the contractor for the retention area. He’s done some work there, not much. He did get some weeds chopped down and he’s moved some dirt around. Not a lot going on there but they are progressing.”
Alderman Benny Marcier asked if the retention area is state mandated. Brandt said it is city mandated. Marcier said he is concerned that it is going to be “an eyesore” if it is not maintained.
Brandt said this area will be dry-bottom so it will be mowable. Marcier asked why McDonald’s area is not dry bottom. Marcier has voiced concerns about the way that property looks. Brandt said the owners are also not aware with how the area looks.
Brandt said the owners have been working on a solution, but the owner of the franchise have to work with the owners of the property, which is McDonald’s corporation.
Brandt said as for Gas Depot is working on their retention area and Alderman Dennis Cahoe said that when it is finished it needs to be kept mowed and maintained.
In another matter, Brandt told the committee that the mitigation grant has $423,822 reimbursement still out from the state to be paid to the city for the work that has been done so far.
“I’m still working on some contracts,” he said. “I’ve got 10 that are ready to close. Three contracts packages are out there ready to be finalized and I’m working on some other contract packages.”
The aldermen also talked about several properties that need to be cleaned up and what the status is of them. Those include 303 S. Yount, 200 W. Park, 302 W. Park, 327 W. Park, 119 E. Ash, 309 W. Victory and 326 W. Victory.
Mayor John Allhands said the amount of money that the city has to raze houses is limited in the budget this year.
The committee agreed to work with the owner of 303 S. Yount to pay city attorney fees with the owner paying the rest of the fees for the city to take on that property.
The property of 200 W. Park was bid out, with Lee Excavating bidding $10,445 to raze the property.
“We’re always trying to figure out where the money is going to come from,” Marcier said. The committee also approved the bid 8-0.
Brandt said 327 W. Park could be razed by the public works crews. The city would need a demolition order and they won’t have control of the property but can raze the property. The committee agreed to go after the demolition order for the property 8-0.
The 119 E. Ash property and 326 W. Victory property are city-owned, Brandt said, and the city has a demolition order for 309 W. Victory. Stanley said the 309 W. Victory property has become a dumping ground. “They are dumping bikes, shopping carts, mattresses,” he said.
The committee talked about having the public works crews work on demolishing that property also. Cahoe said that the public works crews don’t have the right equipment to haul the debris away to the landfill. Brandt is going to check with public works.
Stanley said that he had been tasked with coming up with a list of the 10 worst properties in the city that need to be torn down, but that all the properties on his list have already been talked about earlier in the meeting.
He said the storm damaged the fencing at the impound lot. It’s still secure, he said, but he wanted to bring it to the attention of the aldermen.
Stanley
The committee also approved a facade grant for $5,000 for Knapp Funeral Home. That work will be for the parking lot improvement and power washing and priming and painting beams outside. The approval was granted 8-0.