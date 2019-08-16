Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said a recent safety compliance evening was an awareness and visibility measure.
He said that the department had 14 officers, mostly from Watseka, out on the compliance detail. Aroma Park’s K-9 unit and a couple of other officers also took part, he said.
“Our whole point that night was not to go out and write tickets,” he said. “It was to make an appearance in the community and let people know we are out there and care about the community; to make contact with businesses and to make contact with people on the street and to make people are that we know what is going on on the street,” he said.
One officer was on a four wheeler, he said, while there were other officers in marked and unmarked cars.
“It was fruitful. I think it would be nice if we can do more of these,” Douglas said.
The cost is higher to have such a detail, he said, because of payroll.
“Our whole premise was not to go out and write tickets, but to make people aware we are here and ready to help,” he said.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked about grant money.
Douglas said they have looked at grants before, but have been told the numbers Watseka has for the various details are not great enough to qualify.
Douglas said the department had 415 calls in July, which is up by about 50 calls over June.
The officers made 29 contacts for city ordinance enforcement, with one citation issued.
He said he has been contacted by some other police departments in the area who might like to join in with Watseka for Watseka’s Municipal Court.
He said he has met with the Sheldon chief of police and Clifton/Ashkum chief of police, who have said they are interested. He said he explained the forms they use and the process for Municipal Court. The next one is set for Aug. 29, and those chiefs all be visiting that night and talking with the hearing officer to finalize the process. He said the costs for the court would be split. The fee is $300 a night for Municipal Court for the hearing officer, he said. It lasts about two hours. He said the hearing officer has indicated that he would not increase the fee at this time if other municipalities join in.
There may be other municipalities that could get involved, he said, but nothing has progressed more than an initial contact.
“I think it’s a good program,” Douglas said.
Fire Chief Tim Ketchum told the aldermen that there was one call in July for smoke in a building and one line/odor investigation. The department also responded to four traffic accidents and two fire alarms, as well as provided mutual aid to Martinton and Milford.
The firefighters have been working on several training issues, including dry hydrant drafting, search and reuse, ventilation skills and blitz attack.
Four firefighters are taking basic operations classes. The classes started Aug. 10 and is partially online and partially in class.