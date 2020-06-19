Several public works projects are underway in Watseka.
The city council’s public works committee heard about those projects Tuesday night.
The full council will consider fencing for the water and wastewater treatment plant area to replace fencing there. Water Department Director Greg Marks said there are sections that are in need of replacement.
Fencing is also an issue at the public works building, public works director Marvin DeLahr said.
The new public works building is complete, he said, but the fencing needs to be completed. “I have a proposal from Osterhoff Fence for $5,955.78 for the replacement fence,” he said.
The committee recommends the full council approve the fencing purchase, which will be paid out of the water and sewer bond. That purchase was approved 9-0.
The committee also approved replacing the cameras at the new public works building for $8.595.80 from Ruder Technolgoies, also to be paid for out of the water and sewer bond. That purchase was approved 9-0.
In another matter, the committee heard that the public works crews are working on the parks.
“We have a little bit of landscaping to be completed at Peters Park along with installing the picnic tables,” he said. “We started installing some small playground equipment at Kay Park today. Then we can completed the mulch and landscaping.”
He said the pool has been repaired, filled and is operational.
There was some discussion on opening the pool. The state requirements for doing so currently say it cannot be done. DeLahr said the lifeguards are ready to be certified, and manager Karen Davis has an instructor lined up to get that accomplished soon.
“I was told that the council wants that pool open,” DeLahr said.
Mayor John Allhands said everyone is eager to go and get the pool open. “This is all a learning curve for all of us,” he said.
DeLahr said he has a notice from the state saying swimming facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health are not to be open except for lap swimming, swimming lessons, swim team practices and therapy pool use. “That’s under phase 3,” he said. “I don’t know about phase 4.”
Alderman Dave Mayotte said that if the guards get certified and the local health department doesn’t have a problem with it opening, then it should be open. “Kids need something to do in this town,” he said.
DeLahr said he will not open the pool against state orders, but if the city council wants to open it then he doesn’t have a problem.
He said Davis is hoping for July 1.
DeLahr said he has contacted Insituform about scheduling sewer lining in the city. “They plan on late summer/early fall to do the project,” he said. “Prior to that the public works crews will need to clear brush and small trees in the Mulberry Street ravine. We willa leo need to construct an access drive for Insituform to get their equipment in there.”
Mayor John Allhands said that ditch is private property. “A lot of people think that’s a city ditch and it’s not,” he said. DeLahr agreed. The city does have to get to its sewers, he said, to do the work.
DeLahr said he is working on paperwork regarding vacations of properties. Some of the properties are being surveyed and having legal descriptions done.