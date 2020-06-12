Eight lots have been deeded to the city of Watseka through the mitigation grant.
Building inspector Eric Brandt spoke at Tuesday’s code enforcement meeting about the grant and the work being done.
There is an adopt a lot program in the works, he said. Adjoining landowners would have the first dibs on adopting the lots, he said.
“After that they would be available to anyone else who wanted to care for the lot or have a garden or whatever they wanted to do,” he said.
The grant provides funds to allow homeowners who have homes substantially damaged by flooding to sell their home at fair market value to the city. The city then is able to demolish the home and the property is then available for greenspace. The lots cannot be built on again.
Brandt said of the five homes that were closed on April 22, three are down with two to be demolished soon. “One has been seeded and graded. It’s finished,” he said.
Of the homes that were closed May 28, demolition started June 1 and all four are down, he said.
“They have grass seed remaining and sewer and water remain to be capped on those,” he said.
The house at 510 West Walnut has also been demolished, he said, noting that it was not part of the mitigation grant.
Business projects are moving forward in the city of Watseka.
At Tuesday’s code enforcement meeting, building inspector Eric Brandt gave aldermen a report on the O’Reilly Auto Parts construction, Gas Depot construction and mitigation grant.
O’Reilly Auto Parts has completed all requirements for the city of Watseka, Brandt said.
“The only thing remaining was the sidewalk to be repaired. Public Works is taking care of that,” said Brandt. “I gave them their certificate of occupancy. They can open up anytime they desire. As far as when, I haven’t heard.”
He said Gas Depot has a new site plan that has been approved by the city engineers. Work has been started on that plan, he said.
In another matter, Alderman Dennis Cahoe said the holding pond at McDonald’s is a mess and he would like the city to look at it.
“I don’t know what we need to do but I would like the city of Watseka to look at engineering to get rid of the water in another way and fill the pond in and get rid of it,” he said. “I see no reason that should be there. That’s one of the highest parts of ground in Watseka, when no one else along the road there had to build one.”
Alderman Mark Garfield said the building had to have a pond or underground tanks and the pond was chosen.