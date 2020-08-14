Watseka officials will consider requirements to participate in a federal program.
The Community Rating System of the National Flood Insurance Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency could save residents in the city who have to purchase flood insurance money on their premiums, said Mayor John Allhands at Tuesday night’s code enforcement committee meeting.
Some aldermen question whether after the requirements are met that the rating would be granted.
Allhands said Alderwoman Monna Ulfers spearheaded work on this project. “What this does is if we get this rating it’s anywhere from 12 to 20 percent off on flood insurance,” he said.
City officials have worked on the requirements from FEMA for the past several years, and the last one is a requirement work to be done on the west side of town that would include removing concrete debris from Sugar Creek where attempts have been made to shore up the creek bank with riprap. Allhands said the project will only include removing concrete that has fallen into the water, but not the concrete that is on the creek bank. The area in question, he said, is visible from the U.S. 24 bridge.
“The resident who lived there had been issued a permit from the regulatory body years ago to install the riprap on the bank,” he said. “However, as additional riprap was added some material had accidentally fallen into the creek, thus disrupting the flow.”
The bid to do this clean up is $11,500, he said.
Allhands said that getting this rating would affect 474 residents with either 15- or 30-year mortgages on their flood insurance. He said the range of annual premium for an individual is $950 to $1,575 a year. He said this is a collective savings of $800,000 to $2 million.
Building inspector Eric Brandt said the FEMA representative who has been working with the city on the matter had a list of seven things the city needed to do. “This is the last thing on the list for the city to participate in this program,” he said.
Alderman Benny Marcier asked about all the trees that are down in the creek. “I know what you are saying,” Allhands said. “We can’t take care of that unless we have permission from the Army Corps of Engineers.”
“This is minor compared to those trees down,” Marcier said.
Ulfers said this is a requirement from FEMA and the city can’t participate in the program.
Cahoe asked if FEMA knows why the concrete is there. “It was a poor design by IDOT of those piers,” Cahoe said. “The Hoover family received a permit to put that down there from IDOT. I think it’s going to be a huge mistake to disturb that, especially at a $12,000 cost. If we are going to do this, then I think (FEMA) needs to start all the way through Newton, Jasper, Kankakee, Vermilion and Iroquois counties to clean up the same problems.”
Alderman Don Miller said he had similar questions, noting that there are several places throughout the creek and river have rip rap.
Ulfers said this is what needs to be done to participate in the program. “What the certification can do for the people of Watseka is a considerable amount of money they can save in the amount of years they have mortgages on their property,” she said.
Allhands said he understands aldermen’s concerns but that the city doesn’t have the power to dredge the river. “If that was going through the downtown we couldn’t touch it because that’s Army Corps and that’s DNR,” he said.
Cahoe asked who gave the city authority to do this work. “I think the Army Corps of Engineers failed many times through the years across the country or we wouldn’t be facing some of these flooding problems,” he said.
He asked why DNR doesn’t pay for this work.
Allhands said that if the city does this work there would be no other work that needs to be done to fulfill the program requirements.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked if there is a guarantee that the city will get the certification if this is done. Brandt said as long as the FEMA representative signs off on it. That person is retiring at the end of September and it is hoped that the work can be done and the certification given by then.
The committee voted to recommend the proposal to the full council with Cahoe voting no, Alderman Mark Garfield abstaining and Alderman Dave Mayotte absent.
“So now when we don’t get that big break on our flood insurance I come back to the city, right?” Cahoe asked. “And then the city is going to pay it, right? That’s what you are guaranteeing here. That’s what you said is we are going to save the taxpayers a lot of money.”
“What would the state go against it?” Allhands asked.
The aldermen asked for copies of all the paperwork about this program.
Ulfers said, “Until we have the documentation from him signed, sealed and delivered from him it is not going to be guaranteed.” She said the city has been working on this for at least five years.