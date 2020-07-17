A Watseka business woman has been approved for a facade grant on her downtown building.
At Tuesday’s code enforcement meeting of the Watseka City Council, the facade grant for Sonia Bradley for Silo Pub was approved.
The property is at 117 W. Walnut.
“She’s done a lot of work down there,” Eric Brandt, building inspector said. “Some of what she’s asking for is work that’s already been done and she’s asking some for work that is to be done. Part of that is the sign, and she’s doing the upper overhang over the windows, putting some metal there. She’s done some new stone work at the bottom of the windows. They’ve redone the parking lot.”
Alderman Mark Garfield said, “She’s definitely improved the looks of it.”
Mayor John Allhands agreed. “She’s started the pantry. She and Yamei Rohlfs have brought the Watseka Farmers Market back.”
The council agreed that the facade grant was to be paid. That motion was 9-0.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said he has talked to several downtown businesspeople about the facade grant. He said it should be extended south to Locust, north to Ash and north of route 1 to the city limits. The committee agreed that the extension should be allowed. Brandt will contact city attorney Joe Cainkar to get that changed in the ordinance. It will be considered at the full council later this month. In another action, the aldermen continue to work to remove vacated buildings.
Eric Brandt, building inspector, spoke about some of the properties that are in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant to be demolished, as well as some other properties that are in need of being razed.
He said the property at 303 S. Yount Ave., has been offered to the city. There was some discussion about who should pay the taxes and the closing costs on the property. Brandt was directed to talk to the city’s attorney about how to proceed.
Also at issue is that there are about three properties ahead of this one that have been designated for demolition, but Alderman Brandon Barragree said there is not that much money budgeted this year.
Another property at 200 W. Park Ave. is another property that the city would like to have torn down but does not have the money in the budget for this year. The city has a court order for demolition, Brandt said. The property has not been bid for demolition.
“If we leave this place stand, we need to think about why we sit in these seats,” Alderman Dennis Cahoe said.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked if there was money that could be moved to the demolition line item.
Code enforcement officer/police officer Bill Stanley said there are several properties around town that are in bad shape.
When asked how many are in bad shape, Stanley said there are at least 12.
Cahoe said there are several examples where the city has wasted money that could have gone to demolitions. He said Stanley and Brandt need to tell the council what houses need to be torn down first.
“This is one thing this council has going for it, is demo-ing this homes,” he said. “You don’t think it’s a positive thing, up and down main street? It is.”
Several aldermen said they want to tear them all down, but that the money is not there. “It’s been a rough year this year,” Mayor John Allhands said.
The committee agreed that putting the demolition out for bid to get a cost would be the next step. “We’ve got $20,000 this year,” Allhands said of the budget.
He said there are some things that the city might be able to do to use the garbage fund money, but that changes would have to be made in the ordinance to do it. That would be up for discussion to look at, he said.
Two other houses on Park Avenue, Brandt said, need attention. One is a trailer that the property owner said the city could have, but there are several liens on the property. “The liens are $3,000 to $4,000,” Stanley said.
Cahoe said there is an ordinance saying that public works crews have the right to go on property to clean up. “I think we need to start using it way, way more than we do. I know we are going to hear five excuses why we can’t, but we need to do it anyway,” he said. “We’ve used that ordinance before.”
Stanley said the properties that the city gets the most complaints about would take about a hour to clean up.