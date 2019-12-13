A Watseka alderman has announced he will be a candidate for mayor in the 2021 election.
Mark Garfield said at his Lakeview Park press conference Friday afternoon that he is announcing now so that he has time to talk to residents and business owners.
Garfield said he believes this is a next step for him in his personal growth as a community leader.
“I want to be able to talk to people to get their views and get their concerns,” he said, noting that he is willing to listen to all ideas.
“Watseka is a great little town we have. It still has the old small town feel. We have a great school system. We have beautiful parks.
“One of my ideas is I want to continue to try and bring industry in. Yes, I know it is going to be hard to do. The days of the big factories are gone. I want to focus on businesses that can bring in 10 to 30 jobs. I think that’s where the market is heading; I think that’s a good direction for Watseka.”
He said if he is elected he also wants to continue to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant.
“This year we took a $1.5 million bond out to start the repairs and start the updates and I want to continue to do that. Also, I want to continue to upgrade our infrastructure and continue to separate our storm and sanitary sewers. It is a very intense and expensive endeavor. I plan on looking at any financing available through federal and state through the EPA and IEPA loans and any type of grants.
“One of my main goals for Watseka is keeping it fiscally sound,” he said. “We can go back in the budget and look where we need to cut if need be, or move money around. I can’t promise you taxes will not be raised but that would be the very, very last thing on my agenda to raise taxes. I think we need to live within our budget.”
He said he would work with all citizens, business leaders, other taxing bodies and organizations.
When asked about taxes, Garfield said that if elected he will “cut the fat out of the budget” before raising taxes.
Garfield currently is a First Ward alderman. His aldermanic term is not up in 2021 and he said he will keep separate his mayoral campaign and work that needs to be done at the city.
As for flooding issues, he said the city has been working with the Department of Natural Resources mitigation grant. The county and city have also teamed up on flood mitigation grants. “It’s going to take time. It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said, noting that the community has a lot to offer.
He said the council has been working hard on a number of things and he sees that work continuing. He also sees working out a good marketing plan for the Watseka area with the school district, chamber and other groups all collaborating.
He said he has lived in Watseka most of his life and he has no plans on leaving.
Current mayor John Allhands has not made a formal announcement on whether or not he will run for a second term.