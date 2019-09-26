The Kiwanis Club of Watseka invites the public to attend the dedication of the Watchekee mural. The dedication will be at noon Oct. 7.
The event will be at The First Trust & Savings Bank parking lot on Walnut Street.
The guest speaker will be Dr. George Godfrey, great, great grandson of Watchekee. He will present information on the woman for which our town is named.
Lunch will be available for purchase from the Spring Creek BBQ food truck. Please bring a lawn chair to enjoy this presentation and celebrate our history.