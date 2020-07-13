The Watseka Warriors’ High School soccer team will have a new home field this season. Since the team’s inception, the Warriors hosted their home games at the field by the Unit 9 office on the west end of the city. Beginning this spring, the Warriors’ new home will be at the Watseka Park District field located by the Iroquois County Administrative Center.
The Warriors’ head coach, Jeremy Douglas, said he first heard about the push for the move earlier this year.
“Back in February, I was contacted by Sherry Johnson at the park district who asked us some questions and particulars about the size of the field and some of our requirements,” Douglas said.
“Honestly, I hadn’t heard anything until about April when we met with the athletic director, Barry Bauer, to discuss the upcoming season. During the conversation is when we were officially informed that there had been some plans in the works to get the field moved.”
Douglas added that the location of the field being placed to a more centralized location inside the city limits will allow several benefits not just for the players on the team, but for the fans as well.
“There’s definitely benefits to it,” he said.
“With the locality of of the field being back within the city, we’re hoping that it’s going to draw in more fans and will be easier for some of the players to access. We had some players that were having trouble getting transportation set up to get from the high school all the way out to the Unit 9 office. Now, kids can walk or ride their bikes there and it is much safer.”
Watseka Park District Executive Director, Sherry Johnson, mentioned that the plan has actually been in the works for quite some time and she is looking forward to the change not just for the park district, but for the Warriors as well.
“We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years and it never really got past the talking stage but then it finally all came together and we’re going with it and we can’t wait to see what happens,” she said.
“I think it’s going to be a great partnership and we’re really excited about it.”
The Warriors have managed to conduct some practices on the new field already this summer and Douglas says his team is eager to get things under way on their new field.
“We are excited. We’ve been having some player led practices all summer and have been doing some conditioning per the IHSA guidelines here in the last couple weeks. We were lucky enough to get started with somewhat full practices this past week.”
The Watseka Warriors' soccer team will begin their season this fall.