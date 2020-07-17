Iroquois County – With Coronavirus (COVID-19) a continuing concern as the Nov. 3 General Election approaches, voters are encouraged to consider voting by mail as a safe, secure and convenient option to in-person voting, according to a news release from the office of Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher.
The Illinois General Assembly this year passed an election bill that provides many safeguards against the spread of coronavirus in the voting process for the Nov. 3 General Election. Chief among them are provisions to increase voting by mail throughout the state.
Vote by mail applications will be mailed to all Iroquois County registered voters beginning on or before Aug. 1. People who do not receive a vote by mail application in the mail and would like one sent to them are asked to contact the Iroquois County Clerk’s staff at (815) 432-6960. Additionally, an on-line application can be accessed at www.co.iroquois.il.us/elections. People can also email your application to iroquoiscountyclerk@co.iroquois.il.us or registerandvote@co.iroquois.il.us.
Ballots will be mailed to applicants beginning on or about Sept. 24, which is also the first day of early voting. The deadline for applying for a mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. After Oct. 29, voters can still receive a mail ballot by applying in person at the Iroquois County Clerk’s office, 1001 E. Grant, Watseka. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be accepted, and properly postmarked ballots will be accepted through Nov. 17.
The new law also establishes protocols to ensure proper verification of ballots before they are accepted and to inform voters in a timely manner if their ballot is rejected. This begins with a review of the voter’s signature by a panel of three judges within two days of receipt of the ballot. A ballot may be rejected for an invalid signature only by unanimous decision of the judges.
The ballot may be rejected if two of the three judges agree that:
The ballot envelope was delivered open
The certification envelope contains no signature
The voter has already cast a ballot
The voter voted in person on Election Day
The voter is not a duly registered voter
If a ballot is rejected based on a signature or lack of signature or because the ballot envelope was delivered opened, the voter must be notified within two days or within one day if the rejection occurs after Election Day. The new law contains provisions for the voter to address these problems.
Those who would like to check the returned status of their vote by mail ballot may contact the Iroquois County Clerk’s staff at (815) 432-6960 or by email at: iroquoiscountyclerk@co.iroquois.il.us or registerandvote@co.iroquois.il.us.