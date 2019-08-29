Vegas McGraw is coming to the Watseka Theatre Sept. 7.
Adam Tucker portrays Vegas McGraw in the Tim McGraw Tribute Show. He is based in Las Vegas and has been on tour through the United States and Canada.
The Nashville recording artist and Las Vegas Entertainer reacts the music of country music performer Tim McGraw.
He has opened for 42 national acts all over the United States, according to a news release. He has played large corporate events, fairs, festivals, casinos and charity events.
He and his crew will perform Tim McGraw’s hits such as “Don’t Take the Girl”, “I Like It, I Love It” and “Everywhere”.
For tickets go to watsekatheatre.com or call the box office at 815-993-6585.