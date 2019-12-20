A valve problem caused a water main break in Watseka this week.
The break was at Brianna Drive and Walnut Street.
E.R.H. Enterprises Owner John McBride said Friday the boil order that was issued Wednesday because of the break was lifted Friday morning. The boil order was issued from Grant Street to Veterans Parkway.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” McBride said of the valve issue.
“Evidently the ground in that area is very acidic,” he said. “It ate the bolts off and the top of the valve blew off.”
The pressure caused by the reaction made quite a hole and there was quite a bit of water lost, he said.
Crews worked until 7 p.m. Wednesday to get the break fixed. “We got the water supply shut off somewhat,” he said of the working conditions. The crews got the water stopped and fixed the issue. The boil order was issued because water pressure in the area was affected.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” McBride said of the valve problem. “We were fortunate that we had another valve in stock at Westville, otherwise the nearest valve would have been St. Louis.”
As the crews worked, he said, the curbing fell in and struck one of the workers on the head. “He’s OK,” he said.
McBride said because the break was so bad there were about eight crew members working on it. “We called in our best people,” he said. “I’m proud of the work they did under those conditions.”
Traffic was cautioned about traveling in the area and drivers were directed around the area where the work was being done. He said they worked to fill the hole with the materials required by the state.