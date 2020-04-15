Veteran Assistance Commission of Iroquois County is available to help veterans obtain their IRS stimulus checks. VAC Superintendent Jennifer Ingram said, “Disabled veterans are eligible for the stimulus checks even if they have not filed an income tax return in the last couple of years. There are instructions at the link and criteria. The veterans that receive a check from the VA do not have to count that, as it is not taxable. This is to help establish a place to send the direct deposit. If you would be so kind as to publish this in the paper I would be grateful. For those veterans or veteran spouses that do not have a computer or are not computer savvy, I would be more than willing to help input the information. I can be reached at 815-432-2721.” For more information she provided the link https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.
