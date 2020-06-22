There were no injuries, but a house that caught fire Monday afternoon in Watseka is a total loss.
Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said the fire department was called at 3:59 p0.m. June 22 to 321 W. Victory for a structure fire.
“Bystanders advised that the residents were alerted by a neighbor, Nathan Richmond, after he saw fire in the front of the house,” Ketchum said in his report.
“All residents got out of the building. Box alarm and two additional engines were called for manpower,” Ketchum said.
There are four people living in the home, he said, and three were home at the time and were able to get out of the house.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.
Watseka, Riverside-Watseka, Milford, Martinton, Crescent, Sheldon and Ashkum responded to the scene to help out.
Departments were back in quarters at 6:53 p.m.