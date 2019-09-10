Watseka Police are working with other police agencies, both locally and elsewhere, gathering information about an armed robbery that occurred in Watseka Tuesday morning.
The robbery occurred at 9:48 a.m., Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said, that’s when police were called to Iroquois Farmers State Bank.
Witnesses told police that the suspect displayed a silver handgun and ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police talked to witnesses, scanned the area and reviewed surveillance footage.
No one was injured in the incident, Douglas said.
Witnesses gave police a brief description of the robber, noting that he was wearing a gray wig and gray fake beard, dark pants, a black jacket, and black hat.
He is described as a white male, 6’1” to 6’2”, slender build,. He was also described by some witnesses as being in his 40s.
Douglas said the man fled the scene to the north on foot and police searched the area but did not find him.
Unit 9 School District is reporting on its Facebook page that all its schools are on a soft lockdown as a precaution due to the bank robbery.
"All children are safe and will remain indoors for the duration of the lockdown", reads the post.
There have been some armed robberies in Indiana and police are working to see if the one in Watseka was related.
“We are currently talking to authorities from that area,” Douglas said.
Indiana authorities have been investigating armed bank robberies in Linden, Hillsboro and Lafayette, though as of this writing have not said if the robberies are all connected or not.
Anyone having information about the robbery can contact Det. Marcott at 815-432-6822.