A Milford man has been killed in the second homicide in the county in two days.
According to information from Iroquois County Sheriff's Police, deputies found Brian D. Musk, 50, deceased after they were called to Milford Auto Parts Saturday morning for a reported burglary.
Sheriff's investigators and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit technicians processed the scene. An autopsy was completed but the results have not yet been released.
This is the second homicide in two days, as sheriff's investigators are conducting this homicide investigation in conjunction with a homicide that occurred Friday in Sheldon. On that day Pamela Williams, 54, Martinton, was found deceased in a rural location southwest of Sheldon.
Police say both investigations are ongoing.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
