UPDATE:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and Iroquois County Coroner’s Office personnel are investigating the homicide of a Martinton woman.
According to information from sheriff’s police, at approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 13 a paserby noticed an unresponsive female in a ditch southwest of Sheldon. Deputies and Riverside EMS arrived and a found the woman was deceased.
She was identified as Pamela Williams, 54, Martinton.
According to the information provided, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene. An autopsy was conducted in Kankakee County, but results of that autopsy have not been released at this time.