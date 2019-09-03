All temporary records of past students who graduated in June 2014 or before will be destroyed, according to a news release from Watseka Community High School, according to a news release.
All records for students with a date of birth before June 1, 1988 have already been destroyed.
People may claim these records by contacting the Watseka Community High School office staff at 815-432-2486.
All records must be claimed before Sept. 30. After that date the records will be destroyed, according to the release. All health and permanent records will not be affected.