The Unit 9 Board of Education is conducting a search for a new superintendent. The selection of a new superintendent is probably the most important decision a board of education has to make; therefore, the board has hired the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) to assist in this process, according to information from the board.
The Board of Education is seeking everyone’s input in the search process. The board requests that all staff, parents and community members complete an online survey provided by the IASB. The results will be tallied and used by the Board and Screening Team to develop a brochure to advertise the position.
The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XF6BFR7
A link to the survey is available on the school district website under Live Feed.
The survey deadline is 11:45 p.m. Oct. 7.