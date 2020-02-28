The Unit 9 School Board has tasked members of the community, the district and the board to look at future building usage in the district .
At the February school board meeting, board member Rusty Maulding gave an update to the other board members about what the buildings and grounds committee and some sub committees have been working on. The process is in very initial stages, he said. No specifics on a possible project have been decided and there is no dollar amount yet for what such a project might cost.
The board members have talked about doing away with the Nettie Davis elementary school building since it has flooded on more than one occasion in the last 10 years.
The architects from Reifsteck Reid and Company and DLR Group met with teachers, staff and principals recently, he said. Several different possibilities have been looked at.
Also being looked at are the possibility of an addition to the high school and then possibly getting rid of both GRS and Nettie Davis.
“While discussing building reconfigurations, educational aspirations was a topic discussed,” he said. “It is understood that the last strategic plan is outdated and that there is a desire among the constituent groups to embrace an updated plan. It is recommended that the new superintendent lead this process so that a comprehensive view of education aspirations in the district is well understood during the deign phase.”
He told the board that “various scenarios for how to absorb the students from Nettie, limit exposure to significant short term maintenance costs and allow for flexibility with other local school districts was presented.” He said several of those scenarios are workable.
“All continue to use the WCHS building for the long term,” he said. “The variability comes in the time frame to decommission GRS and then Wanda Kendall. GRS has significant maintenance items in the next two to 10 years that if implemented make continued use of the building over the next 20 to 30 years likely for payback on the investment needed. Wanda Kendall may be able to be modified for less money and accommodate some desired space alterations,” he said. The Wanda Kendal building is located in the 100 year flood plain. “They cannot recommend significantly adding on to the building for that reason.”
He gave one scenario that could be possible. “This is not absolute as it makes many assumptions, but will give an idea about the process and the timetable,” he said.
The scenario includes the possibility that the district will decide to move forward with a project. It would be recommended that a referendum company be hired in July to help raise awareness and educate the public about the possibilities of referendum. The architects will be available for answering technical questions.
If a referendum is passed, the architects will work on the details of each phase of the design work. From January to May of 2021 they will meet with teachers, staff and administrators to discuss such details as flooding, furnishings, colors, lighting, heating and cooling systems and so forth. Budget constraints and considerations will be part of the process, Maulding said.
From June to October the plans will be developed so that bids can be led In October or November of 2021. It is expected that the bid would be awarded in December of 2021 or January of 2022. Groundbreaking would take place in March of 2022, but it will take two summers to complete renovation of existing structures. Renovation of existing buildings and a new addition would be open for school in August or September of 2023.
Maulding said currently there are three groups meeting with architects. The community group consists of Kerry Bell, John Lynch, Haley Anderson, Stacey Smith, Brian Chaney, Amanda Hibbs and Dave Mayotte. The internal stakeholders group consists of Amber Hamilton, Samantha Petersen, Casie Hanson, Carolyn Short, Gary Miller, James Bruns, Ashley O’Brien and a representative from the board’s buildings and grounds group. The buildings and grounds committee is Maulding, Kirk McTaggart and Rebecca Wittenborn.
The next meeting will be when all three groups meet March 11. The buildings and grounds committee will then meeting March 12 and a presentation to the full board could be as early as the March 17 board meeting.
There is a possibility that should the state have monies available for building projects, the district would e in line for some of those funds.
“The current discussions have leaned towards honoring districts that have not moved forward with construction projects, but were on the ’03-04 list,” Maulding said. Unit 9 was one of those districts on that list.
“There is general agreement in a switch to an evidence based funding model to help determine the state matching,” he said. If that were to come to fruition, he said, the district would be at about 77 percent state matching.
He said, too, that the state ranking of projects would also come into play. Replacement or reconstruction of school buildings destroyed or damaged by disasters is one of those factors. He said at this time there is about $175 million in state funds available for grants.