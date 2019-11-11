A veteran is a person who has served in the Armed Forces, and risked their lives for our country. Veterans Day is also a day to honor and remember those who served our country.
This year, we started the tradition of a Veterans Day breakfast and assembly at the beginning of the school day. Watseka schools hosted the breakfast and served the veterans and their families biscuits and gravy. Breakfast was served by WCHS’ Key Club and National Honors Society.The kindergarten classes made decorations to set out on the tables as well. The assembly immediately followed the breakfast and all of the community members and schools were invited to the high school to attend.
We started with the band playing our National Anthem and then saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, we announced all of the veterans in attendance and what branch of the military they served in.
After that we had an awesome guest speaker, Mr. Irving Latta. He talked about one of his friends from his hometown and then another man that served in the Army. His speeches brought everyone to tears. Following that, the high school, middle school, and elementary school choirs sang “God Bless the USA” to commemorate the freedoms those men and women fought for.
To end the assembly, some of the veterans did a 21 gun salute. Many of the students enjoyed the assembly and said they wanted it to continue in future years.