A regular meeting was conducted by the Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education Nov. 18. President Steve Massey called the meeting to order with secretary Jody Niebuhr taking roll call. Members present were Christi Pheifer, Candi Butzow, Niebuhr, Becky Dirks, Massey, Tim Kollmann and Brock Johnson.
The agenda was approved, followed by a time for public input.
Superintendent Rod Grimsley presented the administrative report. In regards to building and grounds, it was reported the septic and grease traps in the kitchen were in need of being cleaned out and this was done. Ideal has returned the six-month asbestos inspection report and that has been filed for future reference, and the bleacher report is still being analyzed by engineers.
There was nothing to report for transportation, but it was noted in regards to financials the district is still waiting on a final payment from the county, which is expected in December. As to state and federal reporting, Grimsley noted a consolidated district plan and ESEA grant have been approved by the Illinois State Board of Education – in the future all reports will be this year and done as requested by ISBE.
The principal’s report, prepared by James DeMay, began with an update on enrollment at CCGS: There are now seven kindergarten students, 10 first graders, 14 second graders, five third graders, seven fourth graders, seven fifth graders, six sixth graders, 12 seventh graders and six eighth graders, which brings total enrollment to 74. The boys’ basketball team, coached by Monroe Johnson, now has 12 players: three 8th graders, four 7th graders, two 6th graders and three 5th graders. Girls’ basketball had its last home game Wednesday, Nov. 20 at CIHS and this was 8th grade recognition night. There are still two positions which need to be filled: a band/chorus director and a track coach.
In non-action items, the school report card was presented and the tuition costs of students attending the receiving high schools were listed. There are four students attending Cissna Park, 11 students are attending Iroquois-West and 13 students attending Watseka Community High School.
Grimsley led a discussion and presentation on proposed tax levies for the district. He gave the board a couple of different levies to look at and these will be further discussed at the December meeting. Becky Dirks, the lone member on the policy committee, looked over all the policies up for changes and it was apparent many of these are needing legal changes, which will need to be adopted by the board.
It was noted the finance committee will need to meet between the November and December meetings, with the main discussion centering on the tax levy. In regards to insurance, it was noted health, life and dental insurance will be provided by GTPS Insurance, Champaign. The policies will come from Health Alliance and The Principal for life and dental. A breakdown of costs was presented.
The board set some changes to the meeting schedule, with the remainder of the meetings to take place as follows: Monday, Dec. 16; Monday, Jan. 13; Monday, Feb. 10; Monday, March 9; Monday, April 20; Monday, May 18 and Monday, June 15.
The board discussed the closing of CIHS for school events, and this will need to be made official at the December meeting. Board members were told they need to get a plan together in regards to the CCGS gym and what, if any, improvements will be made so athletics can take place there.
In its last action, the board approved all of the following: the minutes of the regular meeting conducted Oct. 21, the treasurer’s report dated Oct. 31, the payment of bills dated Nov. 15, and the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of October. Board members approved the destruction of audio tapes older than March 2017, accepted the second reading of Press Plus issues 97-101, and approved Victoria Legan as the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund agent.
The meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m., with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the board room.