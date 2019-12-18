The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted a regular meeting Dec. 16.
The meeting was called to order by board president Steve Massey at 7:03 p.m. and all present recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following present: Becky Dirks, Brock Johnson, Massey, Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer. Candi Butzow was absent and Tim Kollmann arrived shortly after the meeting began.
There were no changes to the agenda, no one attending took the opportunity to address the board and there was no board correspondence to share.
The superintendent’s report was presented. In regards to buildings and grounds, the dishwasher in the Crescent City Grade School kitchen has undergone major repairs. The parts had arrived and the repair was made. In regards to the bleachers, it was noted it was time to do some repairs and make attempts to fix as many of those items as possible. Some parts may not be available due to the age of the bleachers. The bleachers at CCGS were not as bad as anticipated.
It was noted the fire alarm panel needs to be replaced as it was outdated and parts may not be available in the future. The replacement panel is $9,285 and with board approval this item could be taken care of over the holiday break. In regards to transportation, there was nothing to report.
It was noted the final tax payment from the county should be coming this month and Superintendent Rod Grimsley noted the district is just about all caught up on payments from the county. The title audit took place Dec. 10, and there were some non-compliance issues which will be worked out. An extended date was made in January because Grimsley needs to find verification of some funds that were spent. There are also some policies which need to be brought up-to-date.
Principal James DeMay’s report noted current enrollment for CCGS is 70, which is down from 79 in August. The boys’ basketball team, coached by Monroe “Moto” Johnson has 11 players on the team, which includes three 5th graders, two 6th graders, three 7th graders and three 8th graders. The girls’ basketball season is finished with the 8th grade having a 12-9 record and the 7th grade team standing at 5-6.
Michelle Wessels and Christy Duis are the girls’ volleyball coaches – practices are currently underway, with the season slated to begin in January. There are 15 girls on the team.
Positions which still need to be filled are a band/choir teacher and a track coach. A Christmas program, organized by teachers, was at 2 p.m. Dec. 19, in the CCGS gym. School will dismissed one hour early on Dec. 20, for the holiday break. Teachers will report to school for a staff institute on Jan. 3, during which members of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department will present intruder training. Students are set to return to classes on Jan. 6.
In non-action items, it was announced the finance committee had met and decided to drop the tax rate to $6.14, which is a 24-cent reduction from last year. Grimsley pointed out tax bills may not go down, though, as some property values have increased.
It was noted the policy committee will need to meet between the Dec. 16 and Jan. 13 meetings – Becky Dirks is on the committee and Christi Pheifer volunteered to be on the committee too. There will be lots of changes to discuss but it was noted not all changes have to be adopted – some changes can be reworded or revised to fit the district’s needs. It was reported CCGS will need to establish a Wellness Policy in order to be in compliance with the federal lunch program. Grimsley noted this committee needs to be established before the audit takes place next year.
Jody Niebuhr talked about a meeting she and Steve Massey had attended, along with Grimsley, in which county superintendents talked about the future of education in Iroquois County. One of the main points was the possibility of a county high school. Another point was the sharing of resources, in which a district that has more in one area would be able to share with another district. An example used was if a district has two Spanish teachers but another district didn’t have one at all, that “resource” could be shared – thus benefiting both districts. This would be especially beneficial with the teacher shortage. A third point was that of dual credit. A one percent sales tax was discussed and noted the revenue from that tax increase wouldn’t come just from residents of the county but from people who pass through and use the businesses. This may generate enough money that the tax rate might be decreased.
Grimsley said he felt it was “a very productive meeting … a lot of open minds.”
The board then approved the following: The minutes of a regular meeting conducted Nov. 18, the Nov. 30 treasurer’s report, the payment of bills dated Dec. 16, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports for November, the destruction of audio tapes older than April, 2017; the first reading of Press Plus Issue 102, and the revision of the following school board meeting dates: Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 9, with each meeting starting at 7 p.m. Pheifer motioned to approve the items, which was seconded by Niebuhr and approved by the board.
The board then approved the tax levy as presented. Next, the board approved to close the Crescent-Iroquois High School building effective at the end of this year’s school sports season.
The board entered an executive session, to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by PA 99-646.
After the executive session, the board returned to its regular session, which was then adjourned.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, in the board room.