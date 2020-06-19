The Unit 9 School Board and Unit 9 Education Association have agreed on a one-year contract extension.
At Tuesday’s meeting conducted virtually through Zoom, UNEA representative Julie Dunn said, “As of yesterday we voted and ratified the one-year extension for the contract agreement.”
The board voted to approve the contract as well. No other discussion was made during the meeting. A statement was given after the meeting from both parties. It reads:
“The Iroquois County CUSD #9 and Unit 9 Education Association have reached an agreement for a one-year extension to the current contract.
“The UNEA voted to approve the extension on June 14, 2020. The Board of Education approved the agreement at their regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 16th.
“The Board of Education is grateful to the union leadership for working so collaboratively as we move toward the mutual goal of providing the best possible education for the children in this school district. The agreement works to offer competitive pay to our certified staff and helps address some insurance concerns for the future.
“The contract extension will become effective on August 17, 2020.” It was signed “UNEA and the Board of Education”.
The board also approved the resignation of James Bunting as Glenn Raymond School principal. He is taking a superintendent’s position in Stockton.
The board approved the resignation of Hunter Bohlmann as RtI aide at Nettie Davis School and approved Pam Verkler as school treasurer.
Interim Superintendent Gary Miller said there are some grants being worked on.
They are still waiting on the Pre-K grant. “It probably won’t happen until maybe December,” he said. “The money is sitting there. I talked to the state. The money is sitting there but they are not releasing that money quite yet because it’s flat funded for the other Pre-K program, so they are waiting to see. We do have the ear of the state board because there’s no other Pre-Ks in this county so they feel they need to get a Pre-K program in Iroquois County. So maybe there’s a soft heart somewhere that will allow that to happen.”
Another grant is the No Hungry Kid grant. That process was completed and sent to the grant committee, he said. “We haven’t heard anything back from that. That is a $36,000 grant we use for supplies that we use to feed people. We had to purchase totes for the food and extra coolers. Also I put in for a freezer/cooler. That’s about $30,000 there. That would be good for you to have.”
The freezer/cooler was also put into the CARES Grant, he said, because he didn’t now which grant the district might get. The district has final approval for the CARES grant.
Miller also said that with the resignation of Bunting, someone needs to step up and take over the advisor role of the bass fishing team.
In another matter, board president James Bruns said there will be a graduation for the 2020 seniors at 6 p.m. July 10. “The kids have certain slots they have to be in. When it’s there time, they will drive up to the tent,” he said. “The student will get out. They will pick up their diploma from the table and get a picture. We aren’t going to hand them their diploma.”
He said it was thought that the board should be there for moral support of the students, to which the board agreed.
Bruns said there will not be any speeches or music, but it will be taped.