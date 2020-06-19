The Unit 9 School Board meeting started with a statement on confronting racism Tuesday night.
Board President James Bruns said the statement had been written by a couple of the board members and others.
“I would like to read that statement at this time,” he said.
The statement reads:
“The events of the past few weeks have brought our nation to a pivotal moment in time when we need to individually and collectively confront racism. We often think of racism only in terms of overt forms of racism like hate speech or racially motivated violence. We fail to recognize all the other ways racism exists within our community. The Unit 9 Board of Education believes that public education is a powerful force for change and opportunity in any community. To that end, we challenge ourselves to evaluate how racism negatively impacts our school and community, and how we as a district may work towards positive change.
“The Unit 9 Board of Education commits to learning about the ways racism continues to exist in our educational system and to ensure that our district policies and procedures support access and equality in education and employment. We want to identify areas that may need to change in our district. We support educators as they seek ways to make their classrooms more inclusive such as providing diverse representation in class materials or utilizing professional development opportunities to learn about how racism exists in education. We ask students to call out racist comments used by their peers, from hate speech to off-handed joking. We all need to listen to individuals from diverse backgrounds about how their educational experience differs from that of white students. Our school district will not tolerate racism, and we will celebrate diversity through representation and an openness to learning. Now is the time for us to stand up as a community and be actively anti-racist.”
No other discussion was had after the statement was read.